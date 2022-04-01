Friday, Apr 01, 2022
Hyundai Sales Dip 14% In March To 55,287 Units

The company had dispatched 64,621 units to its dealers in March 2021

Updated: 01 Apr 2022 3:43 pm

Hyundai Motor India on Friday said its total sales declined 14 per cent to 55,287 units in March, as compared with same month last year.

The company had dispatched 64,621 units to its dealers in March 2021.

For 2021-22 fiscal, the company reported total sales of 6,10,760 units, up by 6 per cent from 5,75,877 units in 2020-21.

Sales in the domestic market rose by 2 per cent to 4,81,500 units last fiscal as against 4,71,535 units in 2020-21.

Exports increased by 24 per cent to 1,29,260 units last fiscal as against 1,04,342 units in 2020-21.

Tags

National Business Hyundai Sales Hyundai Cars Hyundai Creta Hyundai Motor India Hyundai Santro Hyundai Verna Hyundai I10 Hyundai Tucson
