Hybrid Terrorist Arrested From J&K's Baramulla: Police

Security forces arrested a "hybrid" terrorist from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday and seized arms and ammunition from his possession, police said. During routine vehicle checking at a mobile checkpost set up near Baramulla's Juhama crossing, the security forces intercepted a man who, on seeing them, tried to flee, a police spokesperson said.

However, the man was tactfully apprehended by the alert personnel, the police spokesperson said, adding that he was identified as Tawheed Ahmad Haroon, a resident of Baramulla's Delina Ghat.

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, a pistol magazine and nine live rounds, were seized from his possession, the police spokesperson said. A preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist had obtained the illegal arms and ammunition with the intention to carry out terror activities in Baramulla and its adjacent areas, he added. A case has been registered and investigation taken up, the police spokesperson said.

(With PTI inputs)