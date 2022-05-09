Monday, May 09, 2022
Hybrid Terrorist Arrested From J&K's Baramulla: Police

Security forces arrested a "hybrid" terrorist from Jammu and Kashmir Courtesy: Twitter/ANI

Updated: 09 May 2022 9:03 pm

Security forces arrested a "hybrid" terrorist from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday and seized arms and ammunition from his possession, police said. During routine vehicle checking at a mobile checkpost set up near Baramulla's Juhama crossing, the security forces intercepted a man who, on seeing them, tried to flee, a police spokesperson said.

However, the man was tactfully apprehended by the alert personnel, the police spokesperson said, adding that he was identified as Tawheed Ahmad Haroon, a resident of Baramulla's Delina Ghat.

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, a pistol magazine and nine live rounds, were seized from his possession, the police spokesperson said. A preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist had obtained the illegal arms and ammunition with the intention to carry out terror activities in Baramulla and its adjacent areas, he added. A case has been registered and investigation taken up, the police spokesperson said.

(With PTI inputs)

