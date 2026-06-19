HRTC to Provide Free Bus Travel Facility to NEET Re-Exam Candidates

The decision was taken in the larger interest of students taking the exam, enabling them to reach their examination centres and return home conveniently, a spokesperson of the corporation said in a statement issued on Friday.
"Candidates can avail the free travel facility by producing their NEET-2026 admit card, which will serve as proof of identity, place of residence and examination centre," the statement added.
The spokesperson said the facility will be available for one onward and one return journey between the candidate's place of residence and the examination centre. The concession will remain valid from June 20 to 22.
The free travel facility will be admissible only in the ordinary Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses, and conductors have been directed to make the necessary entries on the candidate's admit cards to prevent any misuse of the facility, according to the statement.
The official said all HRTC unit officers have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with the directions and maintain proper records of students availing the concession.
The initiative aims to provide relief to NEET aspirants and facilitate their smooth and hassle-free travel for the examination.
Earlier, the NEET examination on May 3 was cancelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) following a probe into an alleged paper leak.