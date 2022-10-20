HP CM Jai Ram Thakur Should Clarify Why BJP Is Against Old Pension Scheme: Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot Wednesday said his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Jai Ram Thakur should clarify "why the BJP is against old pension scheme" which gives social security to government employees.

Gehlot said his government has restored the old pension scheme in the state from April 4, 2022. For this, necessary changes have been made in the pension rules, he said.

"Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has made an unfortunate statement that the old pension scheme has not been implemented in Rajasthan.

"After the implementation of the old pension scheme in Rajasthan, pension cases of more than 100 personnel have been settled," he said in a statement.

Thakur should remember that then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's NDA government had introduced the New Pension Scheme (NPS) replacing the old pension scheme for personnel appointed on and after January 1, 2004, "which created a feeling of insecurity among the employees and they started worrying about the future", he said.

"Jai Ram Thakur and the BJP should make their stand clear and explain why they are against the old pension scheme which gives social security to employees," Gehlot said.

(Inputs from PTI)