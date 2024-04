National

How Jammu And Kashmir Celebrated Eid ul-Fitr | In Pics

Jammu and Kashmir celebrated Eid on Wednesday, April 10. Grand Mufti, Jammu and Kashmir, Nasir ul Islam had announced on Tuesday that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday as Shawaal moon has been sighted in Kashmir. The sighting of crescent moon marks the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid ul-Fitr, one of the most significant festivals in the Islamic calendar.