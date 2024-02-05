How Do Kashmiris See PM Modi Amid BJP’s Development Drive And Welfare Schemes?

When the customers left, I prodded Ashraf about his views on politics and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I did not expect an answer from him. But he did not shy away from the topic.

“Modi is a good man,” said Ashraf, looking straight into my eyes. Two of his colleagues were also present — a young boy extracting bread from the tandoor (a large, urn-shaped oven made of clay) and another person, around 45, was kneading the dough. Ashraf, however, was enjoying his morning salt tea near the edge of the Tandoor.

Ashraf added, “Modi provides the health card and it benefits hundreds of people. He also gives Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 to the elderly people every month.”

Ashraf cited the example of an elderly man in his village, Kremshar, who will not listen to anything against Modi as he receives Rs 1,500.