Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Hot Weather Conditions Persist In Haryana, Punjab; Gurugram Sizzles At 44.5 Degrees Celsius

Among other places in Haryana, Hisar recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 43.6 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 43.1 degrees Celsius and Bhiwani 42.9 degrees Celsius.

Hot Weather Conditions Persist In Haryana, Punjab; Gurugram Sizzles At 44.5 Degrees Celsius
Weather: Hot Summer day PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 May 2022 9:33 pm

Hot weather conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday with maximum temperatures hovering above normal limits at most places. Gurugram in Haryana was the hottest place with a high of 44.5 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

Among other places in Haryana, Hisar recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 43.6 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 43.1 degrees Celsius and Bhiwani 42.9 degrees Celsius.

Related stories

Nokia G21 Review: A Dependable 4G Smartphone That Is Trying Hard To Fit In

Airtel Appoints P K Sinha, Shyamal Mukherjee As Independent Directors

DoT Likely To Move 5G Spectrum Auction Proposal To Cabinet Next Week

Ambala and Karnal, however, got some respite from sweltering heat. The mercury came down to 38.6 degrees Celsius from 41.7 degrees Celsius on Monday in Ambala, while Karnal recorded a high of 38 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Bathinda sizzled at 43.4 degrees Celsius and Amritsar recorded a high of 40.8 degrees Celsius. The mercury settled at a high of 40.7 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana and at 39.6 degrees Celsius in Patiala. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Hot Weather Conditions Prevail Climate Change/ Global Warming Climate Change Haryana
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chinese Scientists Discover A New 630-Feet-Deep Sinkhole With A Forest At The Bottom

Chinese Scientists Discover A New 630-Feet-Deep Sinkhole With A Forest At The Bottom

Why Indian Hotels Don't Want You To Seek In-Room Dining Service Anymore

Why Indian Hotels Don't Want You To Seek In-Room Dining Service Anymore