National

Horlicks, Boost Lose 'Health Drink' Tag, Placed Under 'Functional Nutritional Drink' Category By HUL | Here's What Led To This

Hindustan Unilever Ltd's (HUL) big move came following the Minister of Commerce and Industry's recent order to the e-commerce platforms seeking the removal of these drinks and beverages from the 'healthy drinks' category considering their sugar content above acceptable limits.

Advertisement

Horlicks Website
Hindustan Unilever's beverage Horlicks | Photo: Horlicks Website
info_icon

Rebranding its 'health drinks' category, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), with several popular brands including Horlicks and Boost under its name, has termed it 'functional nutritional drinks' (FND) while removing the 'health' label from Horlicks and Boost.

HUL's big move came following the Minister of Commerce and Industry's recent order to the e-commerce platforms seeking the removal of these drinks and beverages from the 'healthy drinks' category considering their sugar content above acceptable limits.

null - Instagram/@cadburybournvita
Remove Bournvita ​​From 'Health Drinks' Category: Centre's Order To E-Commerce Firms

BY Outlook Web Desk

Commenting on the decision, HUL's Chief Financial Officer Ritesh Tiwari said, this measure of rebranding the whole section will help the consumers with a more accurate and transparent description of the category.

Advertisement

'Functional Nutritional Drink': What does it mean?

As per reports, functional nutrition is defined as a holistic approach to diet which also takes into consideration a person's lifestyle factors and food choices accordingly.

This category encompasses any non-alcoholic beverage with additional health benefits coming from any bioactive component sourced from a plant, animal, marine or microorganism source.

According to HUL, the rebranded 'functional nutritional drinks (FND)' category primarily caters to the protein and micronutrient deficiency needs.

Cerelac, Nestle's one of the highest selling baby-food products in India | - PTI
Nestle's '3 Grams Of Sugar' Row: A Danger For Babies Born In Developing Countries? | Know What Research Says

BY Jheelum Basu

Bournvita came under scanner for high sugar content

This regulatory crackdown initiated with Cadbury's Bournvita, another popular malted drink, which came under the scanner owinng to its high sugar content.

Advertisement

Taking cognisance of the alarming matter, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) sent an enquiry to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which ended up in the Centre's order to e-commerce firms seeking removal of 'health' tag from these drinks.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Says 'This Election Is To Free Country From Slave Mentality'; Kharge Takes 'Out Of Context' Jibe At Modi
  2. Sports News LIVE: Liverpool's Premier League Title Hopes Dented After 0-2 Loss At Everton
  3. JEE Mains 2024 Result Out: Cut Off, Marking Scheme, How to Check - All You Need to Know
  4. Tamannah Bhatia To Ananya Panday To Kriti Sanon – 5 Actresses Who’re Fore Fronting The Brown-Beige Fashion Revolution
  5. 'King': Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan Are Reportedly Set To Commence Filming In London This June
  6. Bihar: 6 Dead, Over 30 Injured In Massive Fire At Hotel Near Patna Railway Station; Cylinder Blast Suspected
  7. Arijit Singh Birthday Special: From 'Tum Hi Ho' To 'Satranga', 10 Songs By The Versatile Singer To Tune In To
  8. Biden Signs Law To Ban TikTok If ByteDance Fails To Divest: What You Need to Know