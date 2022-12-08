Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
Hindu Is Someone Who Understands Diversities Are Multiple: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said a Hindu is every person who is traditionally a resident of India and is accountable (`uttardayi') for it.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses a gathering.(File photo)
Updated: 08 Dec 2022 10:03 pm

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said a Hindu is someone who understands that "diversities are multiple expressions of the same unity."

The G20 presidency coming to India was no ordinary feat, he said in a speech delivered in Hindi at the concluding function of the RSS's officers' training camp in Nagpur.

A Hindu is every person who is traditionally a resident of India and is accountable (`uttardayi') for it, he said.

“We can live with diversity, all diversities can walk (live) together, because diversities are the multiple expressions of the same unity. The one who understands this, is Hindu,” he said. 

Bhagwat also cautioned that even today there are "cruel forces and their agents" who are working to ensure that India breaks up and does not progress. 
 

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Diversity Nagpur G20 Presidency G20 Summit Unity Tradition
