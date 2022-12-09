Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Himachal Elections: Show Of Strength By Virbhadra Singh's Wife's Supporters Ahead Of CM Selection | Watch

Congress leaders and supporters of Pratibha Singh gathered outside Oberoi Cecil in Shimla to stop the convoy of Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel, one of the top leaders who was sent to the hill state to decide on the next chief minister.

Himachal Pradesh State Congress President Pratibha Singh
Himachal Pradesh State Congress President Pratibha Singh | Babli Thakur

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 4:35 pm

Political trouble has begun in Himachal Pradesh following Congress's victory on Thursday. Party workers have blocked the convoy of their own leaders today in a show of support for Pratibha Singh, who is a frontrunner for Chief Minister.

Party leaders and supporters of Pratibha Singh gathered outside Oberoi Cecil in Shimla to stop the convoy of Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel, one of the top leaders who was sent to the hill state to decide on the next chief minister.

In a purported video, the workers were seen surrounding Baghel's car and raising slogans in favour of Pratibha Singh, a Congress MP who led the party's Himachal Pradesh campaign but didn't contest the polls.

Pratibha Singh, wife of Virbhadra Singh, and chief of the state Congress did not contest the elections but led the election campaign.

 

In earlier interviews and addresses to the media, Singh had hinted that she wants to be Chief Minister and that the party won because campaigns were fought in the name of former chief minister Vibhadra Singh, who was the tallest Congress leader in the state.

Speaking to NDTV she said that people voted for Congress because they still share a strong emotional connection with Vibhadra.

Pratibha Singh, who was entrusted with the party leadership after the demise of her husband, earlier said that many MLAs in the state want to become the chief minister, although she does not share similar ambitions. 

Singh said, "Many people in Congress want to become Chief Minister, but I am not very ambitious."

There are at least three more candidates for the top job - former state chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri, the leader of the Congress legislature party in the outgoing assembly, and Harshwardhan Chauhan.

