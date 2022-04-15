Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Himachal Day: CM Announces 50% Bus Fare Relaxation For Women

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur on Friday announced a 50 per cent relaxation in fare in HRTC buses for women, free power to all up to 125 units, and no water bill in rural areas.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur.

Updated: 15 Apr 2022 6:19 pm

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday announced a 50 per cent relaxation in fare in HRTC buses for women, free power to all up to 125 units, and no water bill in rural areas.

The state is scheduled to go to polls in December this year.

Thakur made the announcements while presiding over the 75th state level Himachal Day function in the historic town of Chowgan in Chamba district today.

The CM said that the women on the whole will save up to about Rs 60 crore with the 50 per cent discount on HRTC bus fare.

He said that consumers using up to 125 electricity units will not be charged anything from July 1. With this decision, about 11.5 lakh consumers will get benefit of about Rs 250 crore, he said.

The CM also announced that no water bill will be charged from families living in rural areas. This will provide financial benefits of Rs 30 crore to all our rural families, he added.

