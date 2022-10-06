Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
Heroin Worth Rs 80 Crore Seized At Mumbai Airport

On Thursday, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 16 kg of heroin valued at more than Rs 80 crore at the Mumbai airport, an official said.

Updated: 06 Oct 2022 9:52 am

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 16 kg of heroin valued at more than Rs 80 crore at the Mumbai airport, an official said on Thursday.
 
A passenger was intercepted on Wednesday based on a tip-off and the search of his luggage led to the discovery of contraband.
The heroin was concealed in a cavity created inside a trolley bag, said the DRI official.

The man, a Kerala resident, was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further probe was on, he said. 

National Mumbai City Heroin Smuggling Heroin Airports Directorate Of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Narcotic Drugs And Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Kerala
