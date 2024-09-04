Incidentally, the role of Meira Paibis, hitherto hailed as peacekeepers, has come under severe scrutiny following multiple allegations of their involvement in perpetrating crimes against women, including sexual violence. The survivors seen in the “viral video” who were allegedly gang-raped by members of the very mob seen in the clip, were beaten up and handed over to the men (said to be from a militant Meitei group, Arambai Tengol) allegedly by women belonging to Meira Paibi. The group has been named in multiple FIRs and testimonials of Kuki-Zo complainants including survivors of sexual violence and physical assault. “It was the Meira Paibi women who assaulted me first and then handed me over to armed men who went on to sexually assault me,” Angel* a 19-year-old gang-rape survivor from the Kuki community currently recuperating in Kangpokpi stated. Angel was kidnapped in a car from outside an ATM in East Imphal where she had gone to collect some cash on May 15, a fortnight after the violence erupted. Similar accusations were made by parents of Flora*, who was allegedly gang raped before being murdered by a mob of Meiteis on May 4 inside a car wash in the Porompet area of Imphal. “The women handed over the girls to the men,” Flora’s father claimed. Former nursing student Chin Sian Chiang, who was dragged out of her college on May 4 and assaulted by Meitei women before being paraded on the streets, said that the women threatened her and her friend, both Kukis, with rape. “They said that Kukis had raped Meitei women in Churachandpur and so Meitei men would do the same to us as revenge,” Chiang recalled. She claimed she was not sexually assaulted, adding that she got “lucky”. “It was very disheartening to see women whom we respected as peacekeepers and mothers turn into perpetrators of violence,” the 23-year-old who was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi, following the assault last year, said from Churachandpur where she currently lives.