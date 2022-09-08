Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Heavy To Very Heavy Rains Predicted In Coastal, Central Maharashtra From Friday Till Sunday

Madhya Maharashtra will continue to receive light showers on Friday, though the spells might intensify through the weekend in districts such as Pune and Satara, the official said.

Heavy rains in coastal and central parts of Maharashtra over the weekend.
Heavy rains in coastal and central parts of Maharashtra over the weekend.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 4:36 pm

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rains in coastal and central parts of Maharashtra over the weekend, an official said.

The forecast said isolated areas in coastal districts such as Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg will receive heavy to very heavy rains from Friday till Sunday. Madhya Maharashtra will continue to receive light showers on Friday, though the spells might intensify through the weekend in districts such as Pune and Satara, the official said.

Parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha will continue to receive showers till Sunday, the IMD forecast added. As per the weather bureau's parameters, heavy rainfall is precipitation of 64.5 millimetres to 115.5 mm in a 24-hour period, while the term "very heavy" is for rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Heavy Rains Coastal Central Maharashtra Heavy Showers Met Centre Isolated Places Rainfall Alerts Dark Clouds Maximum Temperature
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic