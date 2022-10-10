Monday, Oct 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Heavy Rains: All Noida Schools To Stay Close On Monday

All schools across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar will stay closed on Monday on account of excessive rainfall, according to an official order.

Rain in Gurugram
Rain in Gurugram Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Oct 2022 8:58 am

All schools across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar will stay closed on Monday on account of excessive rainfall, according to an official order.

The closure will be applicable for all classes up to 12th and to all schools across boards, the order stated. 

"Due to excessive rain in the district and keeping in view the possibility of excessive rain, the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar has declared a holiday on October 10 (Monday) in government, semi-government aided and unaided recognized schools of all the boards operating from class 1 to 12 of the district," District School Inspector Dharamveer Singh said.

"Therefore, all the principals and headmasters should ensure compliance of the order," Singh stated in the order issued late Sunday night. 

Continuous rain brought down the temperature in Gautam Buddh Nagar over the weekend by almost 10 degrees, with the district receiving 25 mm of rainfall till Sunday morning, according to IMD figures. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an orange alert regarding heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorm, and lightning for western Uttar Pradesh areas on Sunday and asked authorities to stay alert for Monday as well.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Several Parts Of Rajasthan Receive Rain; Temperature Down

Delhi Sees 2nd Highest 24-hr Rainfall In October Since 2007; 2nd 'Good' Air Quality Day Of Year

Heavy Rain, Landslides Likely In North Bengal Over Next 3 Days

Tags

National Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) District Magistrate Noida And Greater Noida Gautam Buddh Nagar Minimum Temperature Maximum Temperature Relative Humidity Excessive Rainfall
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Clinches 2nd Drivers' Title At Suzuka - In Pics

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Clinches 2nd Drivers' Title At Suzuka - In Pics

‘Maja Ma’ On Amazon Prime Video Movie Review: Patriarchal Take On A Woke Concept Ends Up Being Too Pedestrian

‘Maja Ma’ On Amazon Prime Video Movie Review: Patriarchal Take On A Woke Concept Ends Up Being Too Pedestrian