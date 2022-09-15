Heavy Rain Lashes Parts Of Rajasthan

Heavy to very heavy rainfall, caused by a low pressure area over Madhya Pradesh, lashed many parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours.

According to the weather office, heavy rain was recorded at some places in Udaipur district and Kota division in the last 24 hours. Shahbad in Baran district received the maximum rainfall at 132 mm.

The low pressure area over Madhya Pradesh is likely to move towards east Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours, bringing light to moderate rain and heavy rain at one or two places in parts of Kota, Udaipur and Bharatpur divisions. The Met department has forecast a decline in rainfall from September 16.

