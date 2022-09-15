Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Heavy Rain Lashes Parts Of Rajasthan

The low pressure area over Madhya Pradesh is likely to move towards east Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours, bringing light to moderate rain and heavy rain.

heavy rainfall
Heavy rainfall in Rajasthan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 3:57 pm

Heavy to very heavy rainfall, caused by a low pressure area over Madhya Pradesh, lashed many parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours.

According to the weather office, heavy rain was recorded at some places in Udaipur district and Kota division in the last 24 hours. Shahbad in Baran district received the maximum rainfall at 132 mm.  

The low pressure area over Madhya Pradesh is likely to move towards east Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours, bringing light to moderate rain and heavy rain at one or two places in parts of Kota, Udaipur and Bharatpur divisions. The Met department has forecast a decline in rainfall from September 16.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Rains Relative Humidity Partly Cloudy Sky Indian Meteorological Department Patchy Rain Thunderstorms Strong Winds Weather Department Minimum Temperature AQI Maximum Temperature
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Kangana Ranaut Says She Wants To Interview Karan Johar About ‘Brahmastra’ Box Office Collection, Asks Him ‘What Is This Desperation?'

Kangana Ranaut Says She Wants To Interview Karan Johar About ‘Brahmastra’ Box Office Collection, Asks Him ‘What Is This Desperation?'