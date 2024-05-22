National

Heatwave: No Respite Anytime Soon; Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab Under Red Alert | Key Points

IMD said there is no relief expected from heatwave in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and northwest Madhya Pradesh -- during the next five days.

PTI
On Tuesday, temperatures remained above 45 degrees Celsius in swathes of Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh Photo: PTI
info_icon

Heatwave conditions are here to stay in parts of India for now, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said, issuing a red alert for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and northwest Madhya Pradesh.

On Tuesday, temperatures remained above 45 degrees Celsius in swathes of Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh, affecting daily life as many chose to remain indoors in the afternoon.

While north and central India battles a heatwave, southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been receiving heavy rain, with a red alert for downpour in former's Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on May 22.

Heatwave And Rain Updates

-IMD said there is no relief expected from heatwave in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and northwest Madhya Pradesh -- during the next five days. The Met Office has issued a red warning for these states, stressing the need for "extreme care for vulnerable people".

-Extreme heat will also continue in the lower hills of Himachal Pradesh, considered safe havens for people escaping the punishing heat in the plains, during the period.

ALSO READ | Heatwave: Delhi's Logs Over 47 Deg C Again, Alert In Hilltown Shimla, Schools Closed In Several States

-On Tuesday, temperatures remained above 45 degrees Celsius in swathes of Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh, affecting daily life as many chose to remain indoors in the afternoon. Delhi on Sunday had recorded country's highest temperature with a weather station - Najafgarh - logging 47.8 degrees C. On Tuesday, Delhi's temperatures dropped a few degrees compared to the previous days but remained three to five notches above normal for this time of the year.

-Parts of also Gujarat are reeling from the deadly combination of high heat and humidity. The mercury soared to a blistering 47.8 degrees Celsius in Haryana's Sirsa, making it the warmest place in the country on Tuesday, May 21.

ALSO READ | Delhi's Najafgarh Logs 47.8 Deg C, Highest In Country, Red Alert On; Warning In Kerala Over Rain


-The IMD on Tuesday issued a red alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts in Kerala, predicting extremely heavy rainfall on May 22. The IMD issued an orange alert for eight districts, including the capital Thiruvananthapuram, which has been experiencing widespread rainfall. Additionally, a yellow alert was issued for six northern districts: Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Malappuram, Wayanad, and Kasaragod.

-Several parts of Tamil Nadu also continue to receive widespread rain. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said on Tuesday the rainfall activity was picking up gradually improving the seasonal rainfall status this month. There was a likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni and Dindigul districts and heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Pudukkottai, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and other places, the RMC said on Tuesday.

