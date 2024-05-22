Heatwave: No Respite Anytime Soon; Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab Under Red Alert | Key Points

-Several parts of Tamil Nadu also continue to receive widespread rain. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said on Tuesday the rainfall activity was picking up gradually improving the seasonal rainfall status this month. There was a likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni and Dindigul districts and heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Pudukkottai, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and other places, the RMC said on Tuesday.