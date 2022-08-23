Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

HC Pulls Up Maharashtra Government For Failing To Make Mental Health Authority Fully Functional

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by a city-based psychiatrist seeking a comprehensive report on the status of all persons in mental health facilities across the state, and a review of their status for discharge as mandated by the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017.

Mental Healthcare Act protect the rights of persons suffering from mental illnesses
Mental Healthcare Act protect the rights of persons suffering from mental illnesses

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 6:32 pm

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday pulled up the Maharashtra government for failing to ensure that the State Mental Health Authority, which was set up to implement the Mental Healthcare Act, was fully functional.

A division bench of Justices N M Jamdar and N R Borkar noted that when the Act provides for an authority to ensure that the object of it is fulfilled, the government cannot expect the court to look into all this.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by a city-based psychiatrist seeking a comprehensive report on the status of all persons in mental health facilities across the state, and a review of their status for discharge as mandated by the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017.

Related stories

Covid And Mental Health: Risk Of Psychosis, Seizures, Dementia Higher After Covid Diagnosis, Finds Study

"Psychologs magazine" spreads awareness and empowers people on mental health

It's All In The Head: How Heatwave Induces Death, Despair And Bad Mental Health

"First and foremost, you (government) have to set up this State Mental Health Authority, which will be looking into implementing the provisions of the Act. The court cannot be entrusted with this," Justice Jamdar said.

Additional government pleader Manish Pabale told the court that the authority was set up in 2018, but the tenure of some of its members has ended due to which there were some vacancies. The bench then directed the state government to give a time frame by which the authority would be made fully functional. 

The court posted the matter for further hearing on August 29. The PIL has urged the implementation of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, across Maharashtra. The provisions of the Act protect the rights of persons suffering from mental illnesses and allow them to move a mental health review Board to seek discharge from institutions after recovery, the petition stated.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National HC Pulls Up Maharashtra Government Failing Mental Health Authority Fully Functional Facilities Mandatory
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘A Sinful Story’: Indranil Banerjee Comes Up With India's First Silent Mini Series

‘A Sinful Story’: Indranil Banerjee Comes Up With India's First Silent Mini Series

Mumbai Terror Attacks: What Happened On 26/11?

Mumbai Terror Attacks: What Happened On 26/11?