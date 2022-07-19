Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Haryana Police Officer Trying To Stop Illegal Mining Run Over By Truck

DSP Surendra Singh was investigating illegal mining and was killed when a truck he had signalled to stop in Haryana's Nuh ran over him.

Police personnel at a mining site (Representative image)

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 2:51 pm

A Deputy Superintendent of Haryana Police (DSP) was killed when he tried to stop illegal mining in Haryana's Nuh district.

Officials said that DSP Surendra Singh was investigating illegal stone-mining. He was killed when a truck he had signalled to stop in Nuh district drove into him.

Singh had signalled a dumper-truck to a halt to check documents. But the driver sped on and ran over him.

As the truck sped towards them, Singh's gunman and driver jumped aside to safety, but he was hit.

Singh was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, according to police.

(With PTI inputs)

