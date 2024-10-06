National

Haryana Elections 2024: Youth Demand Jobs, Education, End to Caste Politics

All 90 seats will head to the polls on Saturday in Haryana, where unemployment remains the top concern. The state's youth want quality education, efficient infrastructure and job opportunities within the state. Young men have expressed their frustration with all political parties. They say that the state remains underdeveloped primarily because they are unable to find employment. This lack of jobs has led to widespread migration out of the state. Last week, Congress leader also alleged that the "disease of unemployment" has put the future of the youth in "deep danger". They also complain that caste politics continues to play a significant role in the Haryana elections. Many feel that parties are focusing on caste-based selection of candidates, ignoring the real issues. Voters complain that party manifestos are focusing on cash handouts rather than addressing unemployment, education, or farmers' concerns.