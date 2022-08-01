Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala Visits Villages Facing Waterlogging Problem After Rains

Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday visited many villages in Hisar and Bhiwani districts that are facing a waterlogging problem after recent rains and gave directions to officials to drain the excess water at the earliest.

Chautala said the assessment of crop loss due to the heavy rains in different parts of the state will be done to compensate the farmers and that "Girdawari' (revenue survey) will start from August 5, according to an official statement.

In view of the possibility of the spread of diseases due to waterlogging, Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister directed the officials to conduct fogging in every village, provide necessary medicines and set up medical teams to check the health of the villagers.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had recently claimed that fields in many parts of the state are waterlogged, leaving crops submerged, but the government has not taken any steps to drain out the water.

The Congress leader had said farmers in many areas, including in Kaithal, Hisar, Bhiwani, Ambala, Sirsa, Rohtak, Jind, Sonipat, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Fatehabad, have been hit by the problem of waterlogging.

(With PTI inputs)