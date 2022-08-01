Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala Visits Villages Facing Waterlogging Problem After Rains

In view of the possibility of the spread of diseases due to waterlogging, Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister directed the officials to conduct fogging in every village, provide necessary medicines and set up medical teams to check the health of the villagers.

undefined
Jannayak Janata Party chief Dushyant Chautala visited many villages (PTI photo)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 11:17 pm

Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday visited many villages in Hisar and Bhiwani districts that are facing a waterlogging problem after recent rains and gave directions to officials to drain the excess water at the earliest.

Chautala said the assessment of crop loss due to the heavy rains in different parts of the state will be done to compensate the farmers and that "Girdawari' (revenue survey) will start from August 5, according to an official statement.

In view of the possibility of the spread of diseases due to waterlogging, Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister directed the officials to conduct fogging in every village, provide necessary medicines and set up medical teams to check the health of the villagers.

Related stories

Delhi HC To Hear Plea By Ex-Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala In Assets Case Today

Haryana CM Urgers People To Actively Participate In 'Har Ghar Tiranaga' Campaign

Haryana CM Announces Subsidy Of Up To Rs 25,000 For Purchase Of Indigenous Cow Breeds

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had recently claimed that fields in many parts of the state are waterlogged, leaving crops submerged, but the government has not taken any steps to drain out the water.

The Congress leader had said farmers in many areas, including in Kaithal, Hisar, Bhiwani, Ambala, Sirsa, Rohtak, Jind, Sonipat, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Fatehabad, have been hit by the problem of waterlogging.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala Visits Villages Assessment Of Crop Loss Facing Waterlogging Problem Rains Necessary Medicines Medical Teams
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Beyoncé Knowles Criticized For Using Offensive Lyrics On Her ‘Renaissance’ Album

Beyoncé Knowles Criticized For Using Offensive Lyrics On Her ‘Renaissance’ Album

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Grabs Silver - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Grabs Silver - In Pics