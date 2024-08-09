Harish Salve To Represent Vinesh Phogat In Olympic Disqualification Case | A Lookback At His Past Victories

Salve's notable cases

Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Salve in 2017 represented India at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national sentenced to death in Pakistan where he successfully argued for a stay on the former's execution.

Ratan Tata vs Cyrus Mistry: In 2016, Salve represented Business tycoon Ratan Tata in a legal battle against Cyrus Mistry. His legal expertise and arguments convinced the Supreme Court to uphold the Tata Group's decision to remove Cyrus Mistry as executive chairperson of Tata Sons.

Ram temple dispute: Salve was one of the lawyers who represented the Hindu side in the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute.

Aarushi-Hemraj case: Salve also served as the defence attorney in the high-profile Aarushi-Hemraj case.

Vodafone Tax Dispute: In 2012, Salve represented Vodafone in a high-profile tax dispute and ensured a landmark victory for telecom giant.

2G Spectrum Scam: In the same year, Salve also appeared for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the 2G spectrum allocation case.