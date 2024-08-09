Harish Salve To Represent Vinesh Phogat In Olympic Disqualification Case | A Lookback At His Past Victories

Renowned lawyer and the former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve is set to represent India's 50 kg category Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat in her Paris Olympics disqualification case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
On Wednesday, owing to overweight issues, Phogat was barred from fighting the final Gold Medal match and was announced disqualified from the Paris Olympics just hours before the final following which the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) approached the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) appealing for Phogat's joint silver medal for her outstanding perforfance throughout the tournament.
Who is Harish Salve?
The former Solicitor General of India and King's Counsel, Salve is known for his stellar record of handling high-profile cases. Salve, the son of former minister and ex-cricket administrator NKP Salve, was born in Maharashtra and pursued law at Nagpur University.
Before getting appointed as the Solicitor General of India in November 1999, he served as a senior advocate at the Delhi High Court. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2015,. He was also appointed as the Queen's Counsel for the courts of Wales and England.
Kulbhushan Jadhav, Tata, Reliance- High profile cases of Salve's career
From defending Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to representing Ratan Tata in his battle against Cyrus Mistry- his highly successful career in law has earned numerous accolades due to his extraordinary expertise in constitutional, commercial, and arbitration law.
Salve's notable cases
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Salve in 2017 represented India at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national sentenced to death in Pakistan where he successfully argued for a stay on the former's execution.
Ratan Tata vs Cyrus Mistry: In 2016, Salve represented Business tycoon Ratan Tata in a legal battle against Cyrus Mistry. His legal expertise and arguments convinced the Supreme Court to uphold the Tata Group's decision to remove Cyrus Mistry as executive chairperson of Tata Sons.
Ram temple dispute: Salve was one of the lawyers who represented the Hindu side in the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute.
Aarushi-Hemraj case: Salve also served as the defence attorney in the high-profile Aarushi-Hemraj case.
Vodafone Tax Dispute: In 2012, Salve represented Vodafone in a high-profile tax dispute and ensured a landmark victory for telecom giant.
2G Spectrum Scam: In the same year, Salve also appeared for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the 2G spectrum allocation case.
Sahara Group vs SEBI: The decorated lawyer also represented the Sahara Group in a dispute with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in 2012.