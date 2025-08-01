Haidergarh SDM Removed Following Stampede At Avsaneshwar Temple in U.P.

On Thursday evening, Vishwakarma visited the Avsaneshwar Temple, offered prayers, and inspected the temple premises and the adjoining fairground. He issued strict instructions ensuring no lapses in devotees' safety. At the Gomti River ghat, where pilgrims bathe before offering holy water (jalabhishek) to the deity, Vishwakarma found the water level had risen, however, there were no safety arrangements in place. He immediately ordered the barricading of the ghat and issued stern directions to the revenue and police teams on site, reported PTI.