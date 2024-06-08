Gurugram: Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Blind 14-Year-Old Girl In 2020

A court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a blind 14-year-old girl in 2020, police said on Saturday.
The court of additional district and session judge Ashwani Kumar found the accused guilty and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000.
According to police, the victim's mother filed a complaint on June 24, 2020, and said that her 14-year-old blind daughter was raped by a man. He also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.
Based on the mother's complaint, an FIR was registered under 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), the police said.
Police arrested the accused on June 26, 2020, who was also a close relative of the victim's family, they said.