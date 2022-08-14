Gujarat Sees 599 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Now 4,066

Gujarat on Sunday reported 599 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the tally to 12,65,453 and the toll to 10,991, a health department official said.

The recovery count increased by 737 and stood at 12,50,396, leaving the state with an active caseload of 4,066, he added.

The lone death took place in Ahmedabad, which also accounted for 176 of the new cases, followed by 73 in Vadodara, 51 in Gandhinagar, 43 in Rajkot, among other districts, the official said.

A total of 74,228 persons got COVID-19 vaccine jabs during the day, which took the overall number of doses administered in the state to 11.99 crore, a government release said.

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,65,453, new cases 599, death toll 10,991, discharged 12,50,396, active cases 4,066, people tested so far - figures not released.

