Sunday, Aug 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gujarat Sees 599 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Now 4,066

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,65,453, new cases 599, death toll 10,991, discharged 12,50,396, active cases 4,066, people tested so far - figures not released.

Gujarat Sees 599 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Now 4,066
Gujarat Sees 599 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Now 4,066 AP photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 8:04 pm

Gujarat on Sunday reported 599 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the tally to 12,65,453 and the toll to 10,991, a health department official said.

The recovery count increased by 737 and stood at 12,50,396, leaving the state with an active caseload of 4,066, he added.

The lone death took place in Ahmedabad, which also accounted for 176 of the new cases, followed by 73 in Vadodara, 51 in Gandhinagar, 43 in Rajkot, among other districts, the official said.

Related stories

Mumbai Sees 882 Covid-19 Cases, One Death, 464 Recoveries

Haryana Adds 20,000 Covid-19 Cases In Past One Month; Some NCR Districts Worst-Hit

India Records 14,092 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Active Caseload In Country Declines To 1,16,861

A total of 74,228 persons got COVID-19 vaccine jabs during the day, which took the overall number of doses administered in the state to 11.99 crore, a government release said.

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,65,453, new cases 599, death toll 10,991, discharged 12,50,396, active cases 4,066, people tested so far - figures not released.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID-19 COVID Restrictions Gujarat
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

We The People: Andhra Pradesh Man's Efforts To Revive A 300-year-old Organic Toy Industry

We The People: Andhra Pradesh Man's Efforts To Revive A 300-year-old Organic Toy Industry

The White Woman And The Indian Man In Bollywood Movies

The White Woman And The Indian Man In Bollywood Movies