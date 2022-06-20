Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gujarat Reports 217 Covid-19 Cases, Tally Rises To 12,27,860

Gujarat reports 217 cases of Covid-19.

Gujarat Reports 217 Covid-19 Cases, Tally Rises To 12,27,860
219 cases of Covid-19 in Gujarat (Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 9:11 pm

Kolkata, Jun 20 (PTI) The suspension of work at Gondalpara Jute Mill in Hooghly district of West Bengal will be lifted on July 1, labour officials said on Monday.


        
The decision was taken during a tripartite meeting between the state government, mill management and representatives of 11 trade unions. It was chaired by state Labour Minister Becharam Manna.


        
The jute mill at Chandannagar employs around 3,800 workers. It was shut since January 1 this year, with the management claiming shortage of raw jute as the main reason behind the suspension of work, the Labour Department officials said, adding production will commence after maintenance work.


        
The state government had earlier said that several thousand workers have been rendered jobless following the closure of a dozen jute mills because of raw jute crisis due to "faulty" policies of the Centre.


        
The administration is now trying to resolve the crisis by helping reopen the shut mills, the officials added.

Tags

National COVID-19 Death Tolls Masks Negligence Positivity Rate Government Fatality Gujarat Ahmedabad
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

NED Vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Preview, Streaming

NED Vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Preview, Streaming