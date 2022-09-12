Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Gujarat Reports 163 New Covid-19 Cases, Tally Rises To 12,72,320

Gujarat on Sunday reported 163 Covid-19 cases, which took its tally to 12,72,320, while the death toll remained unchanged at 11,018, an official said.

Several Covid-safety design elements have been incorporated in the just-inaugurated Amrita Hospital

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 7:56 am

The recovery count increased by 156 and touched 12,59,959, leaving the state with 1,343 active cases, he added.

Surat led with 68 new cases, followed by 30 in Ahmedabad, and 11 in Vadodara, among other districts, he said.

A government release said 34,530 persons were given vaccine jabs on Sunday, which took the overall number of doses administered in the state to 12.49 crore.

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,72,320, new cases 163, death toll 11,018, discharged 12,59,959, active cases 1,343, people tested so far - figures not released.

(Inputs from PTI)

