Thursday, Nov 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gujarat Polls: Alpesh Thakor Files Nomination From Gandhinagar South

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel accompanied him as he filed his papers on the last day of filing of nomination forms for the second phase of the Assembly elections.

Gujarat Polls: Alpesh Thakor Files Nomination From Gandhinagar South
Gujarat Polls: Alpesh Thakor Files Nomination From Gandhinagar South Facebook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Nov 2022 5:26 pm

OBC leader Alpesh Thakor on Thursday filed his nomination as a BJP candidate from Gandhinagar South Assembly constituency in Gujarat.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel accompanied him as he filed his papers on the last day of filing of nomination forms for the second phase of the Assembly elections.

Thakor, who had lost from Radhanpur in North Gujarat in a by-election in 2019 on the BJP ticket, has been fielded from Gandhinagar South this time. 

“I am confident that with the support of our workers, the BJP will win massively in the state,” he told reporters afterwards. 

The BJP will take the state forward in the coming days, Thakor added.

Chief minister Patel said the state has achieved a lot under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

“That is the reason everyone can say `I have made this Gujarat'," he said.

Thakor rose to prominence as a leader of Other Backward Classes (OBC) when he opposed the demand that the Patidar community be given reservation in the OBC quota.

Related stories

Former Congress MLAs Alpesh Thakor, Dhavalsinh Zala Join BJP In Gujarat

Congress Far Removed From Ground Reality, Party Of 'Chela Chapatas', Says Alpesh Thakor

Alpesh Thakor Meets Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel, Triggers Talk Of BJP Entry

He joined the Congress before the 2017 elections and won from Radhanpur. In 2019 he left the Congress and joined the BJP, but lost in the byelection.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National OBC Leader Politics Gujarat Polls Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022 Alpesh Thakor Ahmedabad Gujarat
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ex-Uttarakhand CMs' Remarks On Corruption Irk BJP Leadership

Ex-Uttarakhand CMs' Remarks On Corruption Irk BJP Leadership

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts