Monday, Jan 24, 2022
Gujarat Logs 16,617 COVID-19 Cases; 19 Die

With 19 fatalities, the highest during the ongoing third wave so far in Gujarat, the death toll went up to 10,249.

Gujarat records a dip in daily COVID-19 cases - PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 11:03 am

Gujarat on Sunday reported 16,617 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in the last five days, which raised the tally of infections to 10,62,555, the state health department said. With 19 fatalities, the highest during the ongoing third wave so far in Gujarat, the death toll went up to 10,249.

Gujarat is now left with 1,34,837 active cases. 258 patients are on ventilator support, the health department said in a release. A total of 11,636 patients were discharged during the day, increasing the number of recoveries in the state to 9,17,469.

Ahmedabad district reported the highest number of 6,277 cases during the day in the state, followed by Vadodara which added 3,655 cases, Surat 2,151, and Rajkot 621 cases. With 1.16 lakh people receiving anti-COVID-19 shots, the number of doses administered so far in Gujarat went up to 9.63 crore.

Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported 24 new cases and 44 recoveries on Sunday. With these additions, the tally of confirmed cases in UT rose to 11,220 and recoveries to 10,986, leaving it with 230 active cases. The overall death toll due to COVID-19 stands at four, officials said. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,62,555, new cases 16,617, death toll 10,249, discharged 9,17,469, active cases 1,34,837, people tested so far - figures not released.

With PTI Inputs

