Sunday, Jun 12, 2022
National

Gujarat Logs 140 COVID-19 Cases

Ahmedabad district reported the highest number of 81 cases in the state on Sunday, Vadodara 21, Gandhinagar six, Mehsana four, and Kutch three cases, among others.

Covid-19 cases in Gujarat (Representational Image) PTI

Updated: 12 Jun 2022 7:56 pm

Gujarat on Sunday reported 140 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 12,26,252, the state health department said. With 66 patients getting discharged, the number of recoveries in the state went up to 12,14,529.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,945 as no fresh fatality was reported in the state, the health department said in a release. Gujarat is now left with 778 active cases.

Ahmedabad district reported the highest number of 81 cases in the state on Sunday, Vadodara 21, Gandhinagar six, Mehsana four, and Kutch three cases, among others.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu remains free from COVID-19 with no new case being detected, officials said. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,26,252, new cases 140, death toll 10,945, discharged 12,14,529, active cases 778, people tested so far - figures not released.

(With PTI inputs)

