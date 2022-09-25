Gujarat logs 102 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 1,012

Gujarat on Sunday recorded 102 new cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 12,74,278, an official from the state health department said.

With 92 patients getting discharged, the count of recoveries reached 12,62,234, while the toll remained unchanged at 11,032, he said.

The state currently has 1,012 active cases, with three patients in a critical condition, the official said.

Of the latest cases, Ahmedabad reported 38, Surat 27, Vadodara 10, Gandhinagar five, and Banakantha and Rajkot four cases each, among others.

At least 18,474 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of doses administered so far to 12.65 crore.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,74,278, new cases 102, death toll 11,032, discharged 12,62,234, active cases 1,012, people tested so far - figures not released.

