Sunday, Jul 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gujarat: Leopard Mauls Girl To Death

A three-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in Gujarat's Amreli district, a forest department official said Sunday.

undefined
Indias tiger-centric conservation is affecting other animals habitat, such as leopard

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Jul 2022 12:17 pm

A three-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in Gujarat's Amreli district, a forest department official said Sunday.

The incident took place at Jeera village late at night on Saturday, in which the leopard dragged and killed the girl. Her half-eaten body parts were recovered later, the official said.

"Her mortal remains were found at some distance from the place where the leopard had dragged her. Efforts are on to nab the animal," he said.

Two weeks ago, a one-year-old daughter of a farm laborer was similarly killed by a leopard in the same village.

Amreli district has reported some incidents of leopard attacks in the past few weeks. On July 23, a man was attacked and injured by a leopard at Vadli village in Jafrabad taluka of the district. On the same day, an elderly woman was injured in Nageshree village of the same taluka.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National A Three-year-old Girl Leopard Mauls Girl To Death Gujarat Jeera Village Forest Department Official Farm Laborer Jafrabad Taluka Half-eaten Body Parts
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold Medal - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold Medal - In Pics

India At CWG 2022: Full Schedule And Events

India At CWG 2022: Full Schedule And Events