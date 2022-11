Gujarat HC Raps State Govt, Human Rights Commission Over Morbi Bridge Collapse Tragedy

The Gujarat High Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy and issued notices to the state government and local authorities and also sought a status report in the matter by November 14.

The collapse of the British-era suspension bridge in Morbi on October 30 claimed 135 lives.

A division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh Shastri issued notices to the Gujarat government through the chief secretary, state home department, commissioner of municipalities, Morbi municipality, district collector and State Human Rights Commission and relisted the matter on November 14.

Here is the authentic CCTV footage of the Morbi bridge collapse: NOT the old videos that are being made viral to blame the public. Yes, bridge is crowded but to blame crowds would be to shun responsibility for multiple level failures of those involved in ensuring safety. pic.twitter.com/6wVA0xddXl — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) October 31, 2022

It also sought a status report from the chief secretary and home secretary by next Monday when the matter will come up for hearing.

The State Human Rights Commission has also been directed to file a report in the matter by November 14.

The court took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the incident on the basis of a newspaper report.

(With inputs from PTI)