Gujarat Adds 552 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Deaths; Active Tally Below 5,000

Gujarat on Thursday added 552 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally to 12,63,830, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, said the Health Department.

With two coronavirus-linked deaths reported during the day, the toll rose to 10,987, said a department release.

The release said 874 patients also recuperated from the respiratory illness during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries to 12,47,846 and leaving the state with 4,997 active cases.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,63,830; new cases 552, deaths 10,987, discharged 12,47,846; active cases 4,997; people tested so far - figures not released.

