Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gujarat: 2-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Borewell; Rescued

The incident took place around 8 pm on Tuesday when the boy, Shivam, was playing at a farm in Dudapur village where his parents worked as labourers.

Gujarat: 2-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Borewell; Rescued
Two-year-old Boy falls to borewell ; rescued Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 9:33 am

A two-year-old boy fell into a deep borewell at a farm in Gujarat's Surendranagar district, following which a team of the Army, fire brigade, police and health officials rushed to the spot and rescued him, officials said on Wednesday.The incident took place around 8 pm on Tuesday when the boy, Shivam, was playing at a farm in Dudapur village where his parents worked as labourers. He fell into the borewell and got trapped at a depth of 20-25 feet, Dhrangadhra administration official M P Patel told reporters.
Soon after the district administration officials got to know about it, they alerted the local disaster management cell as well as a team of the National Disaster Response Force in Ahmedabad, located nearly 100 km from here. The local administration also sought help of the Army, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and police. A team of the Army, police, district administration staff and villagers then rushed the spot. They worked in coordination and the child was pulled out of the borewell by 10.45 pm, the official said. The boy was then taken to a government hospital in Dhrangadhra town, from where he was referred to the district civil hospital for further treatment, he said, adding that the child's condition is stable. "The rescue operation was completed in 40 minutes after the Army, police and other officials reached the spot," he said. 

Tags

National Surendranagar Borewell Gujarat Labourers Army Fire Brigade Police And Health Officials Local Disaster Management Cell National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Ahemdabad
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

Prophet Row: BJP Action Against Its spokespersons ‘Necessary And Timely’, Says Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind

Prophet Row: BJP Action Against Its spokespersons ‘Necessary And Timely’, Says Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind