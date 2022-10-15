Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Guj: PM To Address The Inaugural Session Of The Conference Of Law Ministers, And Secretaries Via Video Message Today

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the All India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries being held at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Narmada district.

PM Modi
Guj: PM To Address The Inaugural Session Of The Conference Of Law Ministers, And Secretaries Via Video Message Today

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 8:55 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address on Saturday the inaugural session of the All India Conference of Law Minister and Law Secretaries being held at Ekta Nagar in the Narmada district of Gujarat via a video message.

The inaugural session is scheduled at 10.30 am, a government release said.

The two-day conference is being hosted by the Ministry of Law and Justice to provide a common forum for policymakers to discuss issues relating to the Indian legal and judicial system, it said.

The conference will allow the states and Union Territories to share their best practices, exchange new ideas, and improve their cooperation, the release added.

Some of the topics that will come up for discussion at the conference include alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, upgrading overall legal infrastructure, removing obsolete laws, improving access to justice, reducing pendency of cases and ensuring speedy disposal, bringing in uniformity in proposals relating to state bills for better centre-state coordination and strengthening of state legal systems. 

