Guj: 2 tremors hit Gir Somnath, locals run out of homes; no casualty

On Monday morning, officials said, two successive tremors of 4 and 3.2 magnitudes jolted a village in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district.

As the jolt was mistaken to have been caused by an earthquake, geologists were contacted, who ruled out recording tremors in any of their observatories. ANI/Twitter

Updated: 02 May 2022 1:01 pm

Residents of the Talala village, located 25 km from the district headquarters Veraval, woke up from sleep and ran out of their homes after experiencing the tremors. Still, there was no report of any casualty or damage to property.
         

The first tremor of 4.0 magnitude was recorded at 6.58 am, with its epicenter 13 km north-northeast of the Talala village, the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said. Another tremor of 3.2 intensity, the epicenter of which was nine km north-northeast of Talala, was recorded at 7.04 am, the ISR in a statement. 

