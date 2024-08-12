‘Grave Mistake In Foreign Policy’: Akhilesh Yadav In Apparent Reference To Bangladesh Crisis

“The government which remains a silent spectator in such a situation should believe that it is the failure of its foreign policy that the conditions in the countries adjacent to it in all directions are neither normal nor favourable for it. This means that from the 'geopolitical' point of view, there has been a grave mistake in its foreign policy. Only by binding a large geographical area with the thread of cultural-proximity and mutual understanding and brotherhood can peace be brought to various troubled land blocks of the world.”