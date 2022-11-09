Governor Row In Tamil Nadu: DMK Requests President To Sack Him

While the Kerala Government is going to bring ordinance to remove the Governor from the post of the Chancellor of universities, another non-BJP government in southern state of Tamil Nadu requested the President to remove the Governor.

The DMK led by Chief Minister MK Stalin in its letter to the President Draupudi Murmu accused the Governor RN Ravi of “obstructing a democratically elected government from serving the people.” It alleged that the Governor has been fomenting communal people among the people.

It refers to the undue delays by governor in signing the bills sent by the government and notes, “Governor RN Ravi has violated the oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the law.”

As per the reports around 20 bills are awaiting the assent of the Governor. The convention says that the Governor can deny signing a bill only once and can send it back to the state government for reconsideration. However, if the government resends it, the Governor is obliged to give his assent.

The late legend Karunanidhi’s party also mentioned that he doesn’t deserve to serve the constitutional post. In some cases, the letter alleges, his statement can be read as seditious against the government.

“Some might even consider his statements seditious as his statements attempt to excite disaffection towards the government,” the memorandum added.

The DMK before sending this letter, urged all the like-minded MPs to support the proposal to sack Ravi.

Notably, as per the rule, only the President of India can recruit or remove the Governors.

Tussles with Governors In South India

Tamil Nadu is in the league of three states with Kerala and Telangana who have been at loggerheads with the Governors. The DMK, CPI (M) and TRS all of these ruling parties have been alleging for long that the Governors have been behaving like the representative of BJP and trying to saffronise the states.

Despite several efforts, the BJP couldn’t make any significant inroads into the southern India. Their influence is mostly confined within the state of Karnataka.

Interestingly, in case of Tamil Nadu, the governor of Telangana Ms Soundararajan, a former senior BJP leader in Tamil Nadu is even allegedly ‘poking’ noses into state affairs. Soundarajan has been targeted by Telanagana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) for recruitment scams in universities.

Earlier, talking about the engagement of the Telangana governor in Tamil Nadu affairs Murasoli, the DMK mouthpiece said, “Telangana Governor should not do politics in Tamil Nadu. This is not her job. Let her resign and do politics in Tamil Nadu.” It also adds that already Tamil Nadu is making comments and creating enough confusions.