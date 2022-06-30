Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Government Claims Child's Aadhar Not Mandatory For Availing Benefits Of POSHAN Scheme

The Women and Child Development Ministry have said that the child's Aadhar card is not mandatory for availing of the benefits of the Poshan nutrition scheme and that the mother's Aadhar ID would suffice.

undefined
A child with her mother (Representative image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 7:54 pm

The Women and Child Development Ministry have clarified that a child's Aadhaar card is not mandatory for availing the benefits of the nutrition scheme and that these can be accessed using the mother's biometric card to register on the Poshan tracker app.

The clarification came in response to a media report which claimed that "millions of children will soon need Aadhaar IDs to access their right to a nutritious meal". The WCD ministry insisted the Aadhar details of children are not mandatory and the ministry is ensuring that the benefits of the nutrition scheme are delivered using the Aadhar ID of the mother.

The Press Information Bureau fact-check also made the clarification in a tweet. "A media report claims that the Aadhar card of children is mandatory for availing the benefits of the POSHAN scheme#PIBFactCheck...This claim is #fake, the Aadhar card of children is not mandatory, the Aadhar ID of the mother is required for the Poshan Tracker," it tweeted.

Related stories

Can You Lose Money Due To Misuse Of Your Aadhar Card Details?

Deadline To Link PAN With Aadhar Extended To June 30; Here's How You Can Do It Online

Beware! Govt Cautions People Against Sharing Aadhar Number, OTPs For Anti Covid Vaccination

The ministry recently proposed that the Anganwadi services should be digitized through the Poshan tracker to keep a tab on the nutrition access of the children moving across states. "When you move from one place to another, it becomes easier for beneficiaries to identify you as part of the program as a whole and that is why when we are proposing to the states that you universalize Poshan access...we are riding on the Aadhar linkage of the beneficiary," an official had said earlier this month.

Tags

National The Women And Child Development Ministry Aadhaar Card POSHAN Scheme Press Information Bureau
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Coaching Centres: Selling Impossible Dreams In Packed Alleys Of Patna

Coaching Centres: Selling Impossible Dreams In Packed Alleys Of Patna

Udaipur Tailor Killing: Accused Say It's Response For Prophet Killing In Video, Internet Suspended Across Rajasthan

Udaipur Tailor Killing: Accused Say It's Response For Prophet Killing In Video, Internet Suspended Across Rajasthan