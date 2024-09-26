Government Blocks Websites Exposing Aadhaar, PAN Information

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), on Thursday, announced that it has blocked multiple websites that were found to be leaking sensitive personal information, including Aadhaar and PAN card details.
The decision follows a police complaint filed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) regarding the public display of Aadhaar data, which violates the Aadhaar Act of 2016. In its statement, MeitY stressed the government’s focus on safe cybersecurity practices and the importance of safeguarding personal data.
“This has been taken up seriously as the Government accords the highest priority to safe cyber security practices and protection of personal data. In line with this, prompt action has been taken to block these websites,” the ministry stated in a press release.
Investigations conducted by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) revealed security flaws in the affected websites. The operators of these sites have been advised to enhance their IT infrastructure to mitigate vulnerabilities.
In addition to blocking the websites, CERT-In has released security guidelines for all entities handling IT applications and mandated compliance with information security practices as stipulated under the Information Technology Act of 2000.
Compensation for Affected Individuals
MeitY has clarified that individuals affected by this breach can seek compensation. Existing provisions under the Information Technology Act and the newly enacted Digital Personal Data Protection Act of 2023 allow impacted individuals to approach state-appointed adjudicating officers for complaints.
"Any adversely affected party can approach the Adjudicating Officer under section 46 of the IT Act for filing a complaint and seeking compensation," the union government said. IT Secretaries at the state level have been designated as Adjudicating Officers.
Awareness program on cybersecurity
To further enhance data protection efforts, the government is launching an awareness program aimed at educating government agencies, industry stakeholders, and the public about responsible data use and cybersecurity practices. This initiative seeks to foster a better understanding of the responsible handling of personal information and to promote measures that reduce unnecessary data exposure.