Goods Train Carrying Coal To Delhi Derails In UP Amid Reports of Coal Shortage

A freight train carrying coal to Delhi got derailed on the dedicated freight corridor track between Barthana and Ekdil stations in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, according to officials.

Etawah Additional Superintendent of Police Satyapal Singh said 12 bogies of the train were derailed and the coal got scattered around the tracks.

The officials said no loss of life was reported. The Kanpur-Tundla route has been closed following the derailment.

The derailment of the train carrying coal has come at a time when parts of the country are reporting power outages and states, including Delhi where the derailed train was headed, have flagged shortage of coal.

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday that there is an "acute shortage" of coal due to the unavailability of an adequate number of railway rakes and warned there may be "difficulty" in electricity supply if power plants are shut.

Besides Delhi, the shortage in coal reserves at thermal power plants is triggering outages in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

