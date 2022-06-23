Gold Worth 18.95 Lakh Rupees Seized At Mangaluru Airport

Officials of the Customs department at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) seized gold that was being smuggled by a male passenger.



The passenger, hailing from Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district, had arrived from Dubai by a private airliner, a customs release said here Thursday.



The officials seized 24-carat gold weighing 364.5 gm, valued at Rs 18,95,400 from the passenger on Wednesday.



He had tried to smuggle the gold in the paste form packed in a paper and plastic packet which was concealed inside the stitched pocket of ladies' undergarments carried in a carton box, the release said.