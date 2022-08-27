Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Goa: Two CCTV Videos Show Sonali Phogat's Last Hours

Two CCTV footages of BJP leader Sonali Phogat at a restaurant in North Goa hours before her death have surfaced on social media. 

Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat
Updated: 27 Aug 2022 8:52 pm

The videos of the CCTV footages from Curlies restaurant at Anjuna are going viral on social media.

In one of the videos, Phogat can be seen dancing with one of the arrested accused Sudhir Sagwan. The BJP leader is seen sporting a tiara with LED lights on her head.

The video also shows Sagwan forcing her to drink water, which she instantly spits out.

Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi had earlier told reporters that Sagwan had mixed some obnoxious substance in the water, which caused her death.

Another video shows Phogat being escorted out of the restaurant by the accused. In the footage, she is seen staggering and almost falling near the staircase on her way out of the restaurant.

Police have so far arrested Phogat's personal assistant Sagwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh, the owner of Curlies Restaurant Edwin Nunes and alleged drug peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar.

While Singh and Sagwan are charged with murder, Nunes and Gaonkar are booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Phogat was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district on the morning of August 23 from the hotel where she was staying.

(Inputs from PTI)

