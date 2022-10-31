Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Goa CM Meets Gadkari, Discusses road, And Highway Issues

During their meeting on Sunday, Goa's chief minister Pramod Sawant and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari discussed the state's road and highway infrastructure.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Goa CM Meets Gadkari, Discusses road, And Highway Issues

Updated: 31 Oct 2022 7:37 am

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari here to discuss road and highway infrastructure in the state.

Sawant said they discussed issues related to road and highway infrastructure, adding that Gadkari was always positive in giving "much-needed Central assistance to Goa".

"Gadkari has asked that Goa propose projects to be undertaken in the e-mobility and green energy sector. He has assured all necessary assistance from the Union Government," the CM said.

State transport minister Mauvin Godinho, who also met Gadkari during the day, said the latter had promised to provide 250 electric buses as part of an upcoming scheme. 

Goa Goa CM Pramod Sawant Nitin Gadkari Union Minister Highways And Roads Infrastructure State Road Transport Corporation
