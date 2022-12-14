Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Give 'Strictest Punishment' To Acid Attackers: Arvind Kejriwal

Home National

Give 'Strictest Punishment' To Acid Attackers: Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that after the arrival of Delhi LG V K Saxena, crimes have gone up in Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwals press conference
Arvind Kejriwals demanded stringent punishment for acid attackers Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 2:11 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday demanded stringent punishment for those involved in throwing acid on a minor girl in west Delhi, and asserted that the government is concerned about every child in the city. According to police, two bike riders threw acid on a 17-year-old girl near Uttam Nagar in west Delhi on Wednesday. The girl has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

"She has suffered 7-8 per cent facial burns and her eyes have also been affected. She is being examined. She is admitted in the burn ICU and is stable," a doctor from the hospital said. One of the suspects has been detained, police said.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said: "This cannot be tolerated at all. How did the accused gather so much courage? The accused should be given the strictest punishment. The safety of every girl child in Delhi is important to us." According to police, the matter was reported to them around 9 am and the victim was attacked in Mohan Garden area.

Aam Aadmi Party national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that after the arrival of Delhi LG V K Saxena, crimes have gone up in Delhi. "LG Saab, you have Delhi Police with you and crimes are increasing everyday. Instead of interfering in the work of the Delhi government, you should concentrate on your work. After your arrival, crimes are increasing in Delhi," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Strictest Punishment Acid Attackers Arvind Kejriwal LG V K Saxena Aam Aadmi Party National Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj Increase In Crimes
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

14 Lawyers Arrested For 'Vandalism' On District Court Premises In Odisha's Sambalpur

14 Lawyers Arrested For 'Vandalism' On District Court Premises In Odisha's Sambalpur

Biden Forms Interagency Group To Draft Antisemitism Strategy

Biden Forms Interagency Group To Draft Antisemitism Strategy