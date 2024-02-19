Amid Azad’s Big ‘Secret Meet With Modi’ Remark On Abdullahs, A Look At Leaders’ Ties In Person

“It is after a very very long time that I had a meeting with Farooq Abdullah sahab after seven months. For seven and a half months Farooq Abdullah was detained. The reason for it(his detention) is unknown in the world,” Azad had told a swarm of awaiting penmen and lensmen.

Foes on political turf, but long time friends otherwise, Azad had said: “Today I have come here not only on my behalf. From myself I have definitely come, there is a friendship from last 40—47 years which was always and will remain always,” which had generated a meek smile on Abdullah’s face.

“I told Farooq sahib to how our people from political parties were yearning to see you out of detention. Today you (Farooq) have come out. It is matter of great joy,” Azad had said.