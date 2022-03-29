Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Ghazipur Landfill Site Fire In Delhi, Firefighters On Job to Douse Flames

Ghazipur Landfill Site Fire: The fire on the landfill site erupted on Monday in Delhi, triggering thick plumes of toxic air in the national capital’s skies.

Ghazipur Landfill Site Fire In Delhi, Firefighters On Job to Douse Flames
Massive fire at Ghazipur dumping site in Delhi. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Mar 2022 2:33 pm

A thick blanket of smoke engulfed east Delhi's Ghazipur dumping yard as a fire that broke out on Monday continued to rage on in some pockets even after 23 hours.

Four fire tenders are working at the spot, an official of the fire department said.

Chief Fire officer Atul Garg told PTI that the firefighting operations are still underway and it might take a few more hours to complete the cooling process.

Related stories

Ghazipur Fire Blazing On For Over 19 Hours But Landfill Fires Not New In Delhi

Ghazipur Landfill Fire: Flames On Garbage Mountain Cause Political Stink

Plumes Of Smoke Engulf Delhi's Garbage Mountain After Fire At Ghazipur Landfill

No casualty has been reported, they said.

According to the fire department, the call about the fire at Ghazipur's Khatta was received at 2.30 pm on Monday. 

According to data shared by the fire department, a total of four such incidents at landfill sites -- two each at Bhalswa and Tughlakabad -- took place till Sunday this year. 

Last year, during the same period, a total of 16 fire incidents -- 12 at Bhalswa and four at Ghazipur -- took place.

In 2020, a total of 15 such incidents were reported and 37 were reported in 2019, the data stated.

East Delhi Municipal Corporation's (EDMC) standing committee chairman Beer Singh Panwar had earlier said the fire was caused due to "high temperature" as plastic is one of the major components of the legacy waste and methane keeps getting generated.

He had said the EDMC has deployed 22 bulldozers to help douse the fire.(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Ghazipur Landfill Fire Ghazipur Landfill Ghazipur Delhi Firefighters East Delhi Municipal Corporation's (EDMC) East Delhi Bhalswa Tughlakabad Landfill /Dumping Ground
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Ukraine Is Using Elon Musk’s Tech To Destroy Russian Tanks. Here’s How.

Ukraine Is Using Elon Musk’s Tech To Destroy Russian Tanks. Here’s How.