Ghazipur Landfill Site Fire In Delhi, Firefighters On Job to Douse Flames

A thick blanket of smoke engulfed east Delhi's Ghazipur dumping yard as a fire that broke out on Monday continued to rage on in some pockets even after 23 hours.

Four fire tenders are working at the spot, an official of the fire department said.

Chief Fire officer Atul Garg told PTI that the firefighting operations are still underway and it might take a few more hours to complete the cooling process.

No casualty has been reported, they said.

According to the fire department, the call about the fire at Ghazipur's Khatta was received at 2.30 pm on Monday.

According to data shared by the fire department, a total of four such incidents at landfill sites -- two each at Bhalswa and Tughlakabad -- took place till Sunday this year.

Last year, during the same period, a total of 16 fire incidents -- 12 at Bhalswa and four at Ghazipur -- took place.

In 2020, a total of 15 such incidents were reported and 37 were reported in 2019, the data stated.

East Delhi Municipal Corporation's (EDMC) standing committee chairman Beer Singh Panwar had earlier said the fire was caused due to "high temperature" as plastic is one of the major components of the legacy waste and methane keeps getting generated.

He had said the EDMC has deployed 22 bulldozers to help douse the fire.(With PTI inputs)

