Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Visits SUN Mobility Facility In Bengaluru

On Sunday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the SUN Mobility facility in Bengaluru. 

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 8:59 pm

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday visited the SUN Mobility facility in Bengaluru. 
         
SUN Mobility, the leading provider of universal energy infrastructure and services for electric vehicles (EVs) showcased futuristic mobility and energy solutions to Scholz, the company said in a statement.
        
"With a keen interest to understand India's tech prowess and commitment to clean energy transition better, the German Chancellor visited the SUN Mobility Technology Centre as part of his day-long visit to Bengaluru on Sunday," the statement read.
        
During the one-hour visit, SUN Mobility co-founder and chairman Chetan Maini along with the chief executive officer Anant Badjatya interacted with the German Chancellor and discussed India's cleantech aspirations and how the country is leading the electric mobility transition with cutting-edge innovations and solutions that are designed in India, for the world, the statement said.
        
"The German Chancellor had a first-hand experience of swapping a battery in electric vehicles in India. He along with a high-level German delegation took a tour of the company's development centre to understand how India is working with high-end advanced technologies to provide affordable mass mobility solutions to lead the transition that is electric, clean, and green," it further said.

