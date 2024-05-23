'Gave Muslims Certificates For Vote Bank': PM Modi Slams TMC, Welcomes Calcutta HC Order

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again accused the Trinamool National Congress government of "appeasement politics". Reacting to the Calcutta High Court's order of cancelling all OBC certificates after 2010, the prime minister stated that TMC gave Muslims in Bengal an OBC certificate only for vote purposes.
Speaking in Delhi's Dwarka, PM Modi claimed that the TMC, which has been in power in West Bengal since 2011, issued OBC certificates for Muslims solely to create a vote bank.
"Today, Calcutta HC has given a verdict that all the OBC certificates issued after 2010 have been cancelled. This was done because the West Bengal government inexplicably gave OBC certificates to Muslims, only for the Muslim vote bank. This vote bank politics, this politics of appeasement, is crossing every limit,” stated PM Modi.
“Aaj Court ne tamacha maara hai, yeh Khan Market gang paap ki zimmedaar hai (Today, the court has slapped them in the face; this Khan Market gang is responsible for the sins). ...They say that Muslims have the first right on the country's resources," the PM added further.
The prime minister also claimed that the TMC government of handing over government lands to the Waqf board for vote bank.
"These people want to reserve 15% of the country's budget for minorities. They also want to give loans from banks and government tender based on religion. These people are opposing CAA to please their vote bank," he added.
On Wednesday, Calcutta High Court issued an order to cancel all OBC certificates issued after 2010. The order of cancellations was delivered as the High Court stated believed that such reservations was illegal under an 2012 Acts for vacancies in services and posts in West Bengal.